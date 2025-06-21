Chicago Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga Absolutely Dominates Triple-A Rehab Start
The Chicago Cubs have done a very admirable job over the last couple of months weathering the storm of injuries to an already very thin starting rotation.
After losing Justin Steele to a season-ending elbow injury, it was not long before star ace Shota Imanaga went down with a hamstring issue of his own that proved to be very serious.
Imanaga has been out of the rotation since the beginning of May, a period in which the Cubs have still been able to create a little bit of distance in the standings. Reinforcements are on their way though, and with Chicago keeping its head above water the last month and a half, the reward seems to be the imminent return of the Japanese left-hander.
Making his first Triple-A rehab start after back-to-back impressive showings in the Arizona Complex League, Imanaga in Iowa very much looked like the version of himself fans have become accustomed to.
In 4.1 innings, Imanaga did not allow a run, throwing 72 pitches and striking out eight hitters and giving up just two hits. He did walk two batters, but the minor leaguers were no match for the Cubs ace.
This of course begs the question when could Imanaga be returning to Chicago.
He seems to be building up his workload with every start, and 72 quality pitches absolutely has him on the brink of making his return.
It would not be a shock to see the Cubs give him one more start in Iowa to build up even further and be absolutely sure that he is ready, however Imanaga could certainly return as soon as next week.
If Chicago brass has seen what they have needed to see from their ace and are ready for him to return, it certainly is possible this was the final rehab start for Imanaga and the next time he pitches will be in a Cubs uniform.
Over the next five days, keep a very close eye on the transaction wire, because Chicago soon will be getting their best pitcher back in the rotation.
