Chicago Cubs Part Ways with Disastrous Veteran Reliever, Recall Triple-A Standout
The Chicago Cubs have announced a couple of significant roster decisions on Saturday morning.
After some serious struggles over the last couple of weeks, the Cubs have designated veteran right-hander Genesis Cabrera for assignment. Chicago acquired Cabrera at the end of May after he was waived by the New York Mets, but things simply have not worked out for him with his new team.
In nine Cubs appearances, Cabrera posted an ERA of 8.68 and just could not keep runs off the board.
With Cabrera now on the move or heading back to the minor leagues, Chicago is recalling fellow 28-year-old right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa.
Pearson was optioned to Triple-A in the middle of April following an ugly start to the year, but he has been phenomenal there this season.
In 19 appearances in Iowa, Pearson has an ERA of 2.22 and has struck out 29 hitters in 24.1 innings pitched. In 2024, he made 19 appearances for the Cubs as well and had a 2.73 ERA and 0.987 WHIP.
Though Pearson was not able to continue that success into the beginning of 2025, it seems he has made the necessary adjustments and should be ready to play an important role in this unit which is in desperate need.
Chicago's bullpen has been much better over the last month or two than it was in the beginning of the season, and now Pearson will try to add to that production and give the Cubs another intriguing option to enter games.
