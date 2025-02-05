Chicago Cubs Predicted To Sign Former All-Star To Complete Impressive Lineup
With Spring Training right around the corner for the Chicago Cubs, the team still seems to be looking to make some upgrades before the start of the new campaign.
It has been a very strong offseason for the Cubs, with plenty of improvements made in multiple areas.
Two of the most notable needs for Chicago were to add a star to strengthen the middle of their batting order and improve a bullpen that wasn’t very good last year, especially closing out games.
The Cubs accomplished both of those goals.
Kyle Tucker will be the superstar they need for at least one season. Furthermore, the bullpen has a new closer in Ryan Pressly and they added a lot of depth.
Due to Tucker having just one year left on his contract, 2025 feels like it could be a win-now season for Chicago, making the front office potentially looking to go all in.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the Cubs' lineup would look like on Opening Day, and he has Alex Bregman penciled in as their starting third baseman.
“The Cubs are one of the teams that remain linked to Alex Bregman as his free agency stretches into February. Signing him would block top prospect Matt Shaw, but would also prevent the Cubs from relying on an unproven option in the everyday lineup to begin the year.”
This would be the cherry on top for a strong offseason.
While there is a lot of talent in the lineup, third base is arguably the biggest question mark.
Matt Shaw is a top prospect and has performed very well in the minors. However, he is unproven in the Majors, and that could be a concern for a team looking to win this year.
Adding Bregman would give them stability and a championship pedigree at the position. The slow-developing market for the talented slugger has been very surprising, and since Chicago hasn’t spent much money this winter, adding the 30-year-old could be a real option.
In 2024, with the Houston Astros, Bregman won his first Gold Glove Award and totaled an impressive 4.1 WAR. At the plate, the slugger slashed .260/.315/.433 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI and 30 doubles.
Without a doubt, the 30-year-old would make the Cubs a better team heading into 2025. However, Chicago has been somewhat reluctant to spend money in free agency and the organization certainly likes Shaw as a prospect.