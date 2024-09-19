Chicago Cubs Predicted to Part Ways with Two Fan Favorites
The Chicago Cubs are going to end up missing the postseason once again this year. Despite a late-season push, the team simply didn't have enough to find their way into the playoffs.
Heading into the offseason, the Cubs will have some tough decisions to make. Unfortunately, there is a good chance that two fan favorites will be on their way out of town.
Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib has predicted that both starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and outfielder Mike Tauchman will end up leaving Chicago this offseason. Both players have become very loved by the fans.
While it would be sad to see them go, moving on would be for the best of the franchise.
Hendricks simply hasn't been very good this season. Age appears to be catching up with him quickly.
So far in 2024, he has made 22 starts this season and has appeared in 27 total games. He has compiled a 4-11 record to go along with a 6.25 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio and 118.0 innings pitched.
Tauchman, on the other hand, is likely to part ways with the Cubs due to a logjam in the outfield. Chicago has a ton of young talent in the outfield in its farm system and Major League talent as well. They could also consider pursuing a bit outfield bat this offseason as well.
The 33-year-old outfielder has played in 101 games for the Cubs this season, batting .245/.346/.357 to go along with six home runs and 24 RBI.
Assuming Chicago parts ways with both players this offseason, they both should be of interest to other teams. Hendricks will have the potential of a bounce-back season and Tauchman is great outfield depth.
If the Cubs want to get back into contention in 2025, Jed Hoyer will need to get aggressive. He will need to go out and bring more talent onboard.
Chicago has held back from spending big in recent years. Fans are hoping to see that change this offseason. The team has fallen farther and farther away from World Series contention and need to make a big move or two to turn things around.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Hoyer and the front office choose to do this offseason. Hendricks and Tauchman seem likely to head elsewhere, but nothing is set in stone at this point in time.