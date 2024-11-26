Chicago Cubs Predicted To Sign Two-Time All-Star Ace With Massive Deal
The Chicago Cubs are expected to land a starter this winter, giving them another arm at the top of their rotation.
Having pitching is never a bad thing, and as the Cubs have seen in the past, it could help them accomplish their goals.
Ultimately, the offense has to be fixed in order for them to be the team they're looking to be, but adding more pitching will also help them become contenders, too.
The goal for Chicago heading into 2025 should be putting together a complete roster.
If they were to sign an ace-caliber arm and a few high-level hitters, this squad would look much different than it did in 2024.
They'll have options to pursue, including Max Fried.
He would likely be looking at a much bigger deal if he hadn't dealt with some of the injuries he has over the past few campaigns.
When at his best and healthy, one could make a strong argument that he's one of the better starters in Major League Baseball, and his price will still somewhat reflect that.
Signing Fried certainly won't be cheap, and Fox 43 predicted the Cubs would sign him to a six-year, $160 million deal which is a very fair price for a pitcher of his caliber.
"I think Fried is probably too pricey for the Atlanta Braves to re-sign at this point. The Cubs are still seeking a true ace for their rotation, and added another former Braves star in Dansby Swanson just a couple off seasons ago. I believe the need and comfortability with a former teammate making the same move could see Fried land in the Windy City. The luxury tax is going to be a thorn in the side of the Braves. They would love to re-sign Fried (and he wants to stay!), but I don't see them putting pen to paper. Instead, the Cubs come calling."
Diving into the numbers, Fried has done it all over the past five campaigns.
He owns a 2.84 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 1.087 WHIP, and has struck out 208 hitters in 221 2/3 innings pitched.
The rotation could get crowded with left-handed arms, which might be an issue in certain series, however, Chicago has been linked to multiple left-handed starters, so it doesn't seem to be too big of a deal to them.
Fried would be an excellent step in the right direction if they are able to land him.