Chicago Cubs Prospect Gets Unexpected Trip To MLB Futures Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — James Triantos wasn’t originally selected to be at the MLB Futures Game. He has a fellow Chicago Cubs top prospect to thank for that.
Triantos was selected to take the place of outfielder Owen Caissie, who was selected originally but decided not to participate as he is working to get over a back injury.
But any chance you get to play in a game like this, which features some of the best prospects in baseball at a Major League park such as Globe Life Field, you do everything you can to take advantage of it.
“I feel good with where I’m at right now,” Triantos said. “There are obviously things I can improve on. But I’m happy with what I’ve done so far this season. I feel like I’ve done a good job keeping that sense of urgency every day.”
He found out on a bus ride to a game in Montgomery that he would make the trip to Arlington. That allowed him to have a bit of a reunion of sorts with prospects that he crossed paths with in high school or on the travel baseball circuit.
Triantos is the Cubs’ No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 53 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Chicago selected him in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Madison High school in Vienna, Va.
It’s the same high school that produced one of the Giants’ top prospects, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who also played for the NL in the Futures Game.
He did not start and played in the later innings of the contest, which the NL won, 6-1. Triantos went 0-for-1 at the plate with a ground out.
He played alongside his Tennessee teammate, third baseman Matt Shaw, who was selected to play in the game and started. Triple-A catcher Moises Ballesteros participated in the inaugural skills competition.
Participation is good news for Triantos and his MLB future. Per MLB.com 88% of players that participate in the Futures Game eventually reach the Majors. One quarter of them become All-Stars at least once.
He’s made gradual progress since he joined the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League team for a taste of pro baseball in 2021. He spent a full season with Class-A Myrtle Beach in 2022 before he had a bit of breakthrough last season with High-A South Bend and Tennessee. He batted a combined .287/.364/.391/.755 with four home runs and 48 RBI. He was only able to play in 83 games due to an injury.
But, by season’s end, Chicago assigned him to the Arizona Fall League and he made another jump as he was named a National League Fall Star with the Mesa Solar Sox.
That led to another season with Tennessee, where he has improved at the plate, batting .301/.340/.448/.788 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. Listed as a second baseman, he has speed and discipline. He has 30 stolen bases and only 34 strikeouts in 299 at-bats.
Now comes the second half of the season. He’s not watching what’s happening in Chicago, he says. He’s just focused on getting better and getting to Triple-A Iowa.
“I keep doing what I’m doing and stay locked in,” he said. “Everything will take care of itself.”