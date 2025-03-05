Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Prospect Rankings Update Reveals 'Good Problem To Have'

The Chicago Cubs pipeline rankings just got it's first update of 2025, and it looks like some difficult decisions are coming.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park.
Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs farm system is loaded at the top, but there could be a problem finding chances for each player who is looking ready for a call-up.

MLB Pipeline just revealed the first 2025 ranking for the Top 30 Cubs prospects, and Ben Wenrib says Chicago has "a good problem to have" since their top six prospects have all either reached the Major League roster already or are at least at Triple-A.

It is better to have elite talent than it is to be without it.

Given their roster is constructed to win now, there just isn't much room in the lineup for prospects who need at-bats.

The first five prospects in the ranking are as follows; infielder Matt Shaw at the top, pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, catcher Moises Ballesteros and the speedy James Triantos.

Shaw is the most obvious player who is going to get the call, and it looks like it will be close to the start of the year.

Caissie could also be an intriguing bat that gets called up to fill in for an injury or just test out at some point this season.

The rest of this group of prospects make sense to have sit in Triple-A for another year, unless they play out of their minds and force their way up.

Next up in the rankings are outfielder Kevin Alcantara, middle infielder Jefferson Rojas, pitcher Brandon Birdsell, shortstop Fernando Cruz and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.

Alcantara made his debut last year going 1-for-10 at the plate, but is likely going to head back to Triple-A for at least the start of the season.

Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 are middle infielder Cristian Hernandez, shorstop Juan Thomas, corner infielder/outfielder Jonathon Long, shortstop Ronny Cruz and corner infielder Cole Mathis.

None of these players are likely to make their way to the Majors, but are a solid crop for the next few years of the farm system.

The next five prospects are pitcher Jack Neely, infielder Angel Cepeda, infielder Pedro Ramierz, left-side infielder Juan Cabada and shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz.

Neely appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Cubs last season and gave up six runs. He has looked great in the minors for the past few years and will be one of the first pitchers called up if they need more relief arms.

At Nos. 21 through 25 are outfielder Brett Bateman, infielder Ben Cowles, pitcher Brody McCullough, left-side infielder Yahil Melendez and outfielder Christian Franklin.

Closing out the top 30 are pitcher Drew Gray, catcher Pablo Aliendo, shortstop Ty Southisene, left-side infielder Gage Workman and outfielder Eli Lovich.

Workman was selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Detroit Tigers this past winter and will need to earn his keep or some of these prospects could be coming for his job.

He has been great in spring training so far with a .360/.414/.640 slash line and two home runs.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News