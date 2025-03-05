Chicago Cubs Prospect Rankings Update Reveals 'Good Problem To Have'
The Chicago Cubs farm system is loaded at the top, but there could be a problem finding chances for each player who is looking ready for a call-up.
MLB Pipeline just revealed the first 2025 ranking for the Top 30 Cubs prospects, and Ben Wenrib says Chicago has "a good problem to have" since their top six prospects have all either reached the Major League roster already or are at least at Triple-A.
It is better to have elite talent than it is to be without it.
Given their roster is constructed to win now, there just isn't much room in the lineup for prospects who need at-bats.
The first five prospects in the ranking are as follows; infielder Matt Shaw at the top, pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, catcher Moises Ballesteros and the speedy James Triantos.
Shaw is the most obvious player who is going to get the call, and it looks like it will be close to the start of the year.
Caissie could also be an intriguing bat that gets called up to fill in for an injury or just test out at some point this season.
The rest of this group of prospects make sense to have sit in Triple-A for another year, unless they play out of their minds and force their way up.
Next up in the rankings are outfielder Kevin Alcantara, middle infielder Jefferson Rojas, pitcher Brandon Birdsell, shortstop Fernando Cruz and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.
Alcantara made his debut last year going 1-for-10 at the plate, but is likely going to head back to Triple-A for at least the start of the season.
Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 are middle infielder Cristian Hernandez, shorstop Juan Thomas, corner infielder/outfielder Jonathon Long, shortstop Ronny Cruz and corner infielder Cole Mathis.
None of these players are likely to make their way to the Majors, but are a solid crop for the next few years of the farm system.
The next five prospects are pitcher Jack Neely, infielder Angel Cepeda, infielder Pedro Ramierz, left-side infielder Juan Cabada and shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz.
Neely appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Cubs last season and gave up six runs. He has looked great in the minors for the past few years and will be one of the first pitchers called up if they need more relief arms.
At Nos. 21 through 25 are outfielder Brett Bateman, infielder Ben Cowles, pitcher Brody McCullough, left-side infielder Yahil Melendez and outfielder Christian Franklin.
Closing out the top 30 are pitcher Drew Gray, catcher Pablo Aliendo, shortstop Ty Southisene, left-side infielder Gage Workman and outfielder Eli Lovich.
Workman was selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Detroit Tigers this past winter and will need to earn his keep or some of these prospects could be coming for his job.
He has been great in spring training so far with a .360/.414/.640 slash line and two home runs.