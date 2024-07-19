Chicago Cubs Release 2025 Complete Regular Season Schedule
The Chicago Cubs learned their home and road opponents, along with their game dates, for the 2025 regular-season schedule as all 30 teams’ schedules were released to the public via web site and social media.
The Cubs will open the season abroad when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18-19 to open the regular season.
When the Cubs return from Japan, they’ll start the season on the road when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series that starts on March 27.
After that, it’s an auspicious first trip to Sacramento to face the Athletics on March 31.
Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The game will serve as the Athletics’ home opener, their first interleague series and mark the Cubs’ only trip to Sacramento this season.
After that, the Cubs finally get back to Wrigley Field to play their home opener on April 4 against the San Diego Padres.
The Cubs’ rivalry interleague series with the Chicago White Sox is expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series.
The Cubs host the White Sox from May 16-18 and travel to the south side from July 25-27.
Other Interleague home series for the Cubs include Texas, Seattle, Cleveland, Kansas City, Boston, Baltimore and Tampa Bay.
Other interleague road series for the Cubs include trips to Detroit, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Toronto and the Los Angeles Angels.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Cubs end the first half of the season on the road at the Yankees from July 11-13 and then resume the season at home against Boston from July 18-20. That is followed by a home set with Kansas City.
In September the Cubs may have a hard road toward contending. They face the Atlanta Braves twice in the first three series of the month. Later in the month, the Cubs have a six-game road trip at Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, followed by a homestand that features a three-game set with the New York Mets and a three-game season finale with their rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.