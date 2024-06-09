Chicago Cubs Reportedly Discussing Trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Chicago Cubs are looking to improve in a big way this trade deadline, reportedly having interest in superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don't figure it out before the deadline, and can't extend Guerrero, he could be dealt.
"Rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t turn it around, and are unable to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to extensions, they will be open to moving them."
The Cubs have been rumored to have an interest in landing a power-hitting first baseman for much of the past year, most notably, Pete Alonso. However, if Guerrero becomes available, he'd be just as impressive of an addition to this ball club.
Nightengale added that Chicago has "privately discussed" the idea of acquiring him at the deadline.
"The Chicago Cubs have privately discussed the possibility of trying to acquire Guerrero at the trade deadline."
While the 25-year-old hasn't necessarily lived up to all of the hype, much of that is due to insane expectations.
He had a quiet start to the season but has since turned it around. The son of the former all-time great is slashing .294/.387/.429 with seven home runs and 12 doubles in 245 at-bats.
His 137 OPS+ would be the second-best of his career if Guerrero continues at this pace.
In the 2021 season, the three-time All-Star had one of the best seasons in baseball, hitting 47 home runs, driving in 111, and slashing .311/.401/.601 with an OPS+ of 167.
In that 2021 season, he led the league in runs, home runs, OBP, SLG, OPS, OPS+, and total bases.
Guerrero finished second in MVP voting, won a Silver Slugger Award, and earned his first All-Star nod.
While he's had other impressive seasons since then, hitting 32 home runs in 2022 and 26 in 2023, he hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was in 2021.
Even if he never returns to that but can be a consistent 130 OPS+ hitter who hits 25 to 30 home runs per year, the Cubs would be landing a bat they need in the biggest possible way.
This lineup lacks power, so adding him not only sets them up for this season, but possibly, the future.