Chicago Cubs Rookie Among MLB's Best Starting Pitchers Since All-Star Break
One of the more impressive stories regarding the Chicago Cubs has been their offense. With multiple hitters recording 20 home runs or more. In addition, the Cubs enter Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves with the fifth-most runs batted in (RBIs) this season.
Yet the 82-63 record that the NL Wild Card leaders own is not just because of what the Cubs have done at the plate. Their success has come from the mound as well. For instance, a rookie starting pitcher improved to 10-4 on the season and is on pace to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.
How Horton's pitching dominance has helped the Cubs in 2025
Chicago's rookie ace is one of six starting pitchers (Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, Ben Brown, and James Taillon) to record more than 100 innings pitched. Of those other five pitchers, Horton has given up the fewest home runs (9). The next closest is Matthew Boyd with 16.
After Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Braves, the Cubs have a team ERA of 3.87 this season. Horton's ERA is more than a run lower than that after his latest quality start (6 and 1/3 innings with one earned run).
“I think that’s kind of where my mind wanders to sometimes,” said Horton. “Everybody wants to be in the big moment. And so, yeah, naturally, I do go to that place.” The Cubs' rookie went on to add, "I have to stay present in the work that I put in each and every day and continue to build for the next start."
Since the All-Star Break, Horton has had just one start in which he surrendered more than one earned run. He gave up two in the Cubs' 11-7 win on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
In the 17 starts since that span, Horton has allowed only 24 earned runs and had five long balls. He has also walked 28 batters since his June.
The Cubs have benefited from Horton's starts even in the first month of the season. In the 24-year-old pitcher's first four starts, Chicago won all four. Horton went 2-0 but gave up nine earned runs and four home runs.
With Tuesday's win in Atlanta, Chicago has now secured a winning record this season. Not only are the Cubs in position for further team success in 2025, but Chicago's rookie pitcher is eligible for some hardware of his own.
Jason Foster with MLB.com has Horton as the second-favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. It would be the first Cubs' rookie pitcher since Kerry Wood in 1998 and the first Cubs player since third baseman Kris Bryant won ten years ago.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News