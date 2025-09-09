Cubs' Cade Horton A Favorite In Final NL Rookie of the Year Poll
There have only been six players in the history of the Chicago Cubs to win NL Rookie of the Year. The last instance was ten years ago when third baseman Kris Bryant slugged his way to some individual hardware in his first MLB season.
However, it was the 1998 MLB season when a starting pitcher last won this honor for the Chicago Cubs. His name was Kerry Wood, and the 2025 edition of the Cubs has their own version of Wood.
The Cubs (81-63) play the Atlanta Braves in the second of their three-game series, and according to Jason Foster with MLB.com, Horton's stiffest competition for Rookie of the Year is on the opposite side of the field in the series.
Foster has Braves' Drake Baldwin (25 first-place votes) ahead of Horton (nine first-place votes). Before this series against the Cubs, "he led all qualified Senior Circuit rookies with 63 RBIs and a .447 slugging percentage, while his .796 OPS ranked second. He also had the second-most homers (15), second-highest average (.276), and second-best on-base percentage (.349)."
The case for Cade Horton to win NL Rookie of the Year
In 2025, the Cubs starting pitcher takes his 2.78 ERA and a record of 9-4 against the Braves on Tuesday. His 1.14 WHIP (walk and hits per innings pitched) is quite impressive for a first-year pitcher.
Horton pitched five shutout innings against the Braves in their last series. Unfortunately, the Cubs' bullpen issues affected Chicago's outcome of the game, a 5-1 loss to Atlanta. Including that game, Horton has six different outings in which he has struck out at least six batters.
The Oklahoma City native has given up nine home runs in 2025, but four of those came in May and another two came in June. Horton has displayed excellent ball control given his lack of experience pitching in the big league. He has 87 strikeouts to just 32 walks.
Horton's 5-1 record in August certainly helped his case for NL Rookie of the Year. Foster also reported that he leads all NL rookies with nine wins, a 2.78 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and a .226 average against.
Aside from Baldwin, a pair of Milwaukee Brewers' rookies are in the running. Isaac Collins and Caleb Durbin have been vital in their team's success and hold on the NL Central lead. They are 7.5 games ahead of the Cubs going into Tuesday's games.
The Cubs still have a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top NL Wild Card spot. They hold a five-game lead over the New York Mets, who they will face later this month. Horton's success will be critical down the stretch as Chicago looks to make the first World Series in nine years.
