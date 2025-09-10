Cubs Magic Number To Clinch NL Playoff Berth Falls After Win Over Braves
The Chicago Cubs bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, defeating the Atlanta Braves, 6-1, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Cubs (82-63) took a 2-1 lead after three innings and never looked back as they built a lead Atlanta was unable to overcome. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs on one hit, as did third baseman Matt Shaw. That was plenty of support for starting pitcher Cade Horton (10-4), who allowed four hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings. He struck out two and walked none.
It put Chicago in position to, potentially, trim its magic number to single digits by the end of the night.
Cubs Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth
Chicago’s magic number to clinch that playoff berth was 11 going into Tuesday’s action. The Cubs put outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. But, with the victory, Chicago trimmed the magic number to 10. With San Francisco the first team out of the National League wild card race, a loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks would allow that magic number to drop to nine.
The Giants won and they moved within two games of the New York Mets for the final wild card berth. So the Cubs held at 10.
In the NL Central race, the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Texas Rangers for the second straight game. While the Cubs don’t have much of a chance of catching the Brewers, Chicago’s win, combined with Milwaukee’s loss, dropped the lead to 6.5 games in the division.
The Cubs are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central title during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That ended a run of five playoff berths in six seasons, which included the 2016 World Series title, the franchise’s first championship in more than a century.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 10
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 17
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 10, at Atlanta; Sept. 12-14, vs. Tampa Bay; Sept. 15-17, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 9)
Chicago Cubs: 82-63 (6.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 79-66 (3.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 76-69 (tied with Padres)
San Francisco Giants: 74-71 (2.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 89-57
Chicago Cubs: 82-63 (6.5 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 11
Brewers Games Remaining: 16
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 10, at Texas; Sept. 12-14, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 16-18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News