Chicago Cubs Rookie Receiving Major Late-Season Hype
The Chicago Cubs made an under-the-radar trade during the MLB offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a trade that brought rookie first baseman Michael Busch to town.
While it wasn't known just how important that trade would end up being when it happened, it has ended up being a major steal looking back on it.
Busch has become a key player for the Cubs right off the bat to begin his Major League career. He is also projecting as the team's long-term starter at first base.
There is still a chance that Chicago could look into a major upgrade at first base. Pete Alonso is a name that they have been connected to for years and they've already been rumored as a potential landing spot for him looking ahead to the upcoming offseason.
However, it seems unlikely that the Cubs would spend huge money at first base with Busch already on the roster.
Bleacher Report recently offered some high praise for Busch. They have released their top 10 first baseman rankings for all of baseball. Busch was given the No. 7 spot in the rankings.
Ranking that high as a rookie is a very impressive feat for Busch.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, the 26-year-old first baseman has played in 129 games. He has hit 16 home runs to go along with 52 RBI, while batting .253/.340/.435.
Putting up that kind of production as a rookie is more than impressive. He has become a serious threat at the plate each and every game.
Keeping in mind that he is just 26 years old, Busch has a ton of room to grow and develop his game as well. He hasn't come close to reaching his full potential just yet.
As Chicago looks to find a way back into World Series contention, Busch appears to be a piece that will be a key part of reaching that goal. If he can continue improving, he has a chance to rise up higher in the first base rankings as well.
All of that being said, the trade to acquire Busch has gone down as a major win for the Cubs. Jed Hoyer has received a lot of backlash for many of his decisions, but the trade for Busch is one that no one in Chicago could have an issue with.