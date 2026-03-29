Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Guardians-Mariners, Nolan McLean, Marlins)

Sunday’s MLB action features 11 afternoon games before a standalone Sunday Night Baseball battle between the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners on Peacock.

I’m eyeing a play for that standalone game, as both the Mariners and Guardians have gotten off to solid starts offensively, hitting the OVER in two of three games.

Meanwhile, there are two afternoon plays that I’m eyeing – both for teams in the NL East.

New York Mets starter Nolan McLean makes his 2026 debut on Sunday, and he could be worth a look in the prop market against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Plus, I’m eyeing the Miami Marlins in a series finale with the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds for these plays on Sunday, March 29.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, March 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Mariners-Cleveland Guardians OVER 7.5 (-112)

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians have combined for 10, six and 11 runs over their first three games despite both teams pitching some of their best starters.

So, with Sunday’s game featuring Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi against Seattle’s Emerson Hancock, I’m looking to take the OVER on this lower total.

Last season, Cecconi posted a 4.30 ERA and 4.64 Fielding Independent Pitching across 23 outings, allowing three or more runs in 10 of those appearances. Hancock may have been worse, posting a 4.90 ERA and a 5.08 FIP across 22 appearances – many of which came out of the bullpen.

So far this season, these teams rank sixth (Seattle) and 15th (Cleveland) in OPS, and one team has scored at least five runs in each of their three matchups. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see these offenses tee off against these young starters that didn’t have a ton of success in 2025.

Let’s root for runs in the first Sunday night matchup of the season.

Nolan McLean 6+ Strikeouts (-172)

New York Mets youngster Nolan McLean had an awesome 2025 season, striking out 57 batters in 48.0 innings across eight appearances. He finished with six or more K’s in seven of his eight starts, leading the Mets to a 6-2 record in those games.

Now, he takes on a Pittsburgh offense that is averaging 9.5 strikeouts per game early in the 2026 season, making this a pretty solid matchup for the right-hander.

McLean went at least five innings in every outing last season, and he pitched in the World Baseball Classic this spring, giving him a solid tuneup for the 2026 season.

I love this line for the Mets righty, as he could be a breakout star in his second MLB season.

Miami Marlins Team Total OVER 3.5 (-180)

The Miami Marlins have scored two and four runs in their first two games of the 2026 MLB season, and they’ll take on lefty Jose Quintana on Sunday in a series finale with the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies had an MLB-worst 5.97 ERA last season, and I don’t see much changing with this pitching staff in the 2026 campaign. While Miami’s offense is far from elite, I wouldn't be shocked if it puts up four or more runs on Sunday.

Quintana had a 3.96 ERA last season, ranking in the 10th percentile in expected era, the 12th percentile in expected batting average against and the seventh percentile in strikeout percentage. Quintana isn’t going to miss a ton of bats, and he’s now 37 years old.

He’s a fade candidate on Sunday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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