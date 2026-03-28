Every Move Cubs Made in $488M Winter — From Alex Bregman to Nico Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs have been unaffectionately seen as penny-pinchers by their fan base. Not anymore.

As the Cubs started the 2026 season on Thursday, news of Nico Hoerner’s contract extension came out. It was the latest move made by the Cubs to solidify the franchise for years to come. It was also a costly move. But it’s not the only costly move Chicago has made this offseason.

Based on their opening-day roster, the Cubs spent $488 million on new player salaries for 2026 and beyond, including Hoerner’s extension. That includes free agency, trades, and extensions for current players. It does not include arbitration or pre-arbitration spending for players who were on the team last year.

New Cubs players

Team USA third baseman Alex Bregman. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman

The Cubs signed Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal in January. It ended a nearly two-year chase for the All-Star second baseman, who spurned his suitors last offseason to sign with the Boston Red Sox. The deal has no opt-outs, so Bregman and the Cubs are married to each other. He’ll be paid $35 million this season.

The Rangers Relievers

Chicago signed three former Texas Rangers relievers in the offseason. Here are their deals:

Phil Maton, two years, $14.5 million

Hoby Milner, one year, $3.75 million

Jacob Webb, one year, $1.5 million

Edward Cabrera

The right-handed pitcher is new spending for the Cubs, even though he’s an arbitration-eligible player. Chicago acquired him from the Miami Marlins in a trade that cost the Cubs their coveted outfield prospect, Owen Caissie. Cabrera only costs the Cubs $4.45 million this season.

Other Free Agents

There were seven players listed as free-agent signings that were on the active roster on opening day — Hunter Harvey, Caleb Thielbar, Shelby Miller, Dylan Carlson, Michael Conforto and Tyler Austin, Scott Kingery. Thielbar was the only one with the Cubs prior to this season, but it was new spending. The total spent was $19.25 million.

Current Cubs players

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Cubs and the All-Star outfielder just agreed to a six-year extension worth $115 million, with an average annual value of $19.1 million per year. The deal kicks in for 2027 and ties him to the franchise through 2032. It also includes incentives that could drive up his salary in 2031 and 2032 based on his finishes in MVP voting in the first four years of the deal. The deal goes in increments from $10 million in 2027 to $30 million in each of the final two seasons.

Nico Hoerner

On opening day, news broke that the Cubs and Hoerner had agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension, as his current deal was set to expire after this season. His prior deal was a three-year, $35 million deal signed in 2024. In that span, he’s won a Gold Glove and batted around .280.

Shota Imanaga

Shota Imanaga | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cubs made the Japanese star a $22.025 million qualifying offer after he opted out of the contract he signed as a rookie in 2024. There was some thought that Chicago was doing it for draft pick protection. But Imanaga surprised many observers by accepting the deal, even though it came with no guarantees beyond 2026. Chicago cannot make him another qualifying offer after the season, so he can be a free agent next offseason.

Colin Rea

The Cubs and Rea agreed to a new deal in the offseason to pay him $6.5 million for this season. It comes with a club option in 2027. It’s technically an extension because Rea’s original deal, signed in 2025, came with a $6 million team option. So, the Cubs simply adjusted the 2026 salary and extended the option one more year.