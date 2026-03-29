Dodgers Quickly Change Refill Policy on Shohei Ohtani Souvenir Cup After Backlash

MLB fans love to collect a souvenir cup whenever visiting ballparks of their favorite teams. So, of course a Shohei Ohtani souvenir cup would be a big draw for Dodgers fans—well, except for the fact that the team originally marketed the cup for $75.

During L.A.’s opening weekend, the Dodgers introduced a $75 souvenir cup that looks like the four-time MVP’s jersey. The one benefit of purchasing the cup was that fans received free, unlimited refills during the game. But, is that really worth $75 for just one game? You’d have to refill your soda quite a few times during the game to make it worth it.

Understandably, the Dodgers received a lot of backlash online as fans were angry for how much the team was charging for a souvenir cup with a pretty lame benefit. The team quickly changed the refill policy, making the deal more reasonable.

Now the cup runs for $68.99 and includes free refills for the entire season if fans bring their cup back to Dodger Stadium. This definitely seems like a more financially responsible deal, but you’d still have to attend a few games (and remember to bring your cup) to make the purchase truly worth it. So, for a fan who may be visiting Los Angeles who only gets to attend one game, it likely isn’t worth the hype.

Is the $68.99 Ohtani souvenir cup worth it if you get free refills all season? It depends on how many games you plan to attend. pic.twitter.com/ZThXbEBt05 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 29, 2026

Attending professional sports games can be pricey, especially with concessions nowadays, but the Ohtani souvenir cup was something baseball fans hadn’t really seen before price-wise. The policy and price adjustment made fans happier about the cup, but it’s still a spendy purchase. Buying a soda for nearly $70 is a wild financial choice.

How Shohei Ohtani has fared through three games

Ohtani competed in the Dodgers’ first three games of the season as the designated hitter. He’s expected to make his first start on the mound during the team’s second series of the year against the Guardians this upcoming week. He’s projected to start on Tuesday.

Through 13 plate appearances against the Diamondbacks, Ohtani recorded one hit and scored two runs with one strikeout and four walks.

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