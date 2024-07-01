Chicago Cubs Rookie Sets Shocking New Franchise Record
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to see Pete Crow-Armstrong develop into being a huge part of their long-term future. He has huge potential, but has struggled to put everything together during his time with the team in the majors.
Despite the slow start to his major league career, Crow-Armstrong has found ways to make an impact. He may have struggled at the plate, but his defense and base-running have been elite.
At just 22 years of age, Crow-Armstrong is just getting started. He has plenty of time to get his production up to the level that the Cubs are hoping it becomes.
While his bat isn't firing on all cylinders, he has actually made history for the franchise.
As shared by Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player to start a season 15-for-15 in stolen base attempts.
Crow-Armstrong is doing what every young player needs to do to stick at the big league level.
He may be struggling in one facet of his game, but he is forcing Chicago to keep playing him. The plays he is capable of making in the outfield are impressive. Now, his base-running is becoming elite.
During the 2024 season thus far, the young outfielder has played in 51 games. He has hit .192/.243/.277 and has hit one home run to go along with 13 RBI.
Clearly, those numbers are not getting the job done offensively. However, he still has potential at the plate that the Cubs believe can develop him into being a seious threat with his bat.
Looking ahead at the future, Chicago will need him to develop. He is arguably the team's most talented prospect. If he reaches his full potential, he has legitimate superstar potential.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Crow-Armstrong. Depending on what happens over the next few weeks, the Cubs could look much different than they do now.
One thing remains clear, which is the fact that Crow-Armstrong is in the team's long-term plans. They're putting an awful lot of faith and trust in him and he will need to work hard to prove them right for doing so.