Chicago Cubs Rotation Gets Serious Boost after Veteran Moves from Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs knew they had to find a replacement once Justin Steele was out for the season with Tommy John surgery.
Replacing a starter like Steele, who finished in the Top 5 in National League Cy Young voting in 2023, isn't easy. But it appears, after a couple of weeks, the Cubs have an adequate replacement.
Colin Rea made his third start for the Cubs on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and it was his best start since he moved into the rotation on April 13.
In five innings — his start appearance of five innings or more this season — he struck out seven Phillies. He gave up three hits, two walks and no runs. He also claimed his first win of the season.
After starting the season in the bullpen he’s gotten steadily better in the rotation. He threw 3.2 innings in his first start on April 13, followed by 4.2 innings in his second start on April 18. In his three starts he’s allowed 12 hits, but more importantly, two earned runs. He’s struck out 17 and walked three.
He was giving the Cubs quality work in the bullpen before he moved into the rotation, too.
In six games (three starts), the 34-year-old is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA. He has pitched 18.2 innings, allowed 17 hits, two earned runs and three walks. He’s struck out 19. Batters are hitting just .233 against him.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell knows Rea well. He spent four seasons with the Brewers (2021-24) but has battled injuries throughout his career.
He missed all of 2019 season after Tommy John surgery and spent 2022 in Japan. He’s only emerged as a consistent starter in the Majors the past two seasons, as he worked two solid seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers declined his option after last season, during which he went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA. The win total was the best of his career. In January, the Cubs swooped in and signed him to a $5 million, one-year deal with a player option in 2026.
Rea has experience as a starter and as a reliever. He added a sweeper to his pitch arsenal last season, and it had good results, as batters hit .159 against. He’s tinkered with a different slider during spring training.
The Cubs are hoping to Javier Assad back at some point this season, which would force the Cubs into a decision about Rea’s spot in the rotation. For right now, Rea is making that decision much harder.