Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Has the Right Attitude After Another Brutal Error
The Chicago Cubs got a much-needed win on Friday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels. With two straight wins, this is as well of a stretch as the Cubs have put together all season.
However, it might be too little too late, as the expectation around baseball is for them to sell.
Still, crazier things have happened, and if they go on an impressive stretch in July, there's a chance that they become buyers and revive their year. It'll take much more than two straight wins to do so, but this is a promising sign.
Seiya Suzuki hit a big two-run home run in the win, but also made another error. Suzuki's defense hasn't been the best, as he ranks below the 26th percentile in arm value and range (OAA).
A routine play that could've led to much worse would've been the icing on the cake for Chicago. Instead, Justin Steele picked him up with a complete game, striking out seven along the way.
Suzuki understood that he needed to be better in right field and didn't make any excuses for the play, according to Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun Times.
“It’s a routine play that should be made and should have been made,” Suzuki said through an interpreter. “So it’s just trying to improve on the next one.”
Suzuki, who has an OPS of .806, has been one of the top hitters in this struggling lineup. But he knows that the Cubs want him to be more than just an offensive player.
“I know they expect a lot of me, not just on offense but also on defense,” he said. “As I said, those plays in right field have to be made. If I do have another chance I want to make sure I make those plays.”
The play is behind him, and he'll look to improve in that department, as he was once viewed as an elite defender, winning the NPB Golden Glove Award five times.
Even when things get tough, Chicago hasn't turned on each other. Steele got upset this past week but was looking to fire up his team. The players believe in who they have in the locker room, which is one of the very few positives the team can take from the 2024 campaign.
“I know he’s trying to catch the ball,” Steele said. “He’s trying to make the play. It’s not like a lack of hustle or anything. That’s part of baseball. Things happen. All his teammates back him up. We’re behind him. We know how special Seiya can be.”