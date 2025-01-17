Chicago Cubs Should Be Considered NL Central Favorites After Strong Offseason
The Chicago Cubs 2024 season could be summed up in one word; disappointing.
That is how owner Tom Ricketts described things in his end-of-year letter to the fans stating he was as disheartened by the performance on the field as they were.
Another part of the letter was that he and the front office would do everything they could to improve the product, which would hopefully lead to better results.
Despite something of a spending limit being put into place, which frustrated agents given their big market status, the Cubs were able to accomplish just that.
Moves were made and this is now the team to beat in the National League Central.
The longest deal they handed out this offseason was for two years, which starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and catcher Carson Kelly each received, being paid $29 million and $11.5 million respectively. Left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar signed a one-year deal as well.
Chicago did their work on the trade market, where seven deals were completed.
One player, catcher Matt Thaiss, was moved twice. Originally acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, he was dealt to the Chicago White Sox later on for cash.
The biggest move for the franchise, and arguably the most surprising in the sport this winter, was their acquisition of star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
He has the talent to anchor this lineup and provide an impact similarly to what Juan Soto did for the New York Yankees in 2024. There are risks involved, as he is set to be a free agent after 2025, but it was a worthwhile one for the franchise to take to move up the National League ranks.
Their bullpen, which was in need of reinforcements, was upgraded as well.
Eli Morgan was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians and Cody Poteet came over from the Yankees in the Cody Bellinger salary dump.
Over at The Athletic, Jim Bowden raved about the work done this winter. He gave the team an “A-” grade and predicted them to be a division champion.
“The Tucker acquisition headlines a strong offseason for the Cubs. With Paredes departing, that trade also opened up third base for Matt Shaw, one of their top prospects ... Boyd was their best under-the-radar signing; he impressed last season and looked healthy in the playoffs with the Guardians.”
Chicago wasn’t far off from being at least a playoff contender coming into the offseason.
Back-to-back 83-win campaigns hinted they were right on the cusp of breaking into the October baseball scene.
With the moves made this winter, they should crash that party for the first time in a full 162-game season since 2018.
Most of their competition in the NL Central took steps back or remained stagnant, presenting a perfect storm for the Cubs to seize control.