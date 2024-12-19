Recently Traded Chicago Cubs Star Cody Bellinger Reacts To New Future With Yankees
The Chicago Cubs have had a busy couple of weeks in the MLB offseason.
After pulling off a blockbuster trade for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, they followed it up by trading star outfielder Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.
Bellinger had been rumored to end up with the Yankees for some time before the deal actually happened, so it seemed to many like it was only a matter of time before it was completed.
Sure enough, the two sides were able to come together on a trade that both sides felt made sense.
Following the move to New York, Bellinger spoke out and shared his reaction to the trade.
He clearly understands that Major League Baseball is a business and he is simply focused on playing the best that he can.
"I understand. I get it. I get business. Very good at separating the business and the baseball. I'm the baseball player and there are business people in this game so I just want to prepare and play the best baseball I can play."
He also discussed playing for Yankees since his dad, Clay, played in New York and won two World Series titles..
"It's truly wild. He was very excited. He plays it cool but I know deep down, he's very excited. I have some solid memories of it. My parents did a good job of bringing the camcorder around."
Seeing Bellinger leave town is a sad day for Cubs fans since he had become a fan favorite over the last couple of years.
With him officially being gone, Bellinger will end his two-year career in Chicago with 44 home runs and 175 RBI. He was the team's best hitter over the last couple of seasons and will be missed, even though the Cubs did get better by replacing him with Tucker.
It will be interesting to see what Bellinger can do with New York, as he will look to help fill the void left by Juan Soto.
Only time will tell whether or not Chicago actually improved from the moves made this offseason.
Hopefully, they're not done yet, but if they are, it will be very interesting to see what they're able to do in 2025.