Chicago Cubs Show Interest in New Third Baseman as Bregman Talks Reach a Stall
The Chicago Cubs have one glaring need ahead of the 2025 MLB season - a third baseman.
The Cubs have dealt with a blackhole at both the first and third base position since the departure of World Series heroes Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. Seeing themselves as a contender this year, and rightfully so, their chase for a new third baseman should have been on former Houston Astros legend Alex Bregman.
But Bregman's market has failed to materialize as teams are now playing a waiting game with the 30-year-old who has experienced a couple of down seasons just prior to entering free agency.
But Chicago cannot enter the 2025 season with options such as Vidal Brujan or Miles Mastrobuoni at third base after sending Isaac Paredes to the Astros in the trade that netted Kyle Tucker. There aren't many options left on the free agent market either.
However, according to MLB reporter Francys Romero, the Cubs are showing interest in former Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. But the Toronto Blue Jays could be a competitor for his services as well.
Moncada made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox before making his way to the Southside where he has appeared in MLB action for parts of the last eight seasons.
Limited to just 12 games in 2024 due to a left adductor strain,, Moncada still performed well given the chance slashing .275/.365/.400 with an OPS+ of 117 (MLB avg. 100). However, Moncada's ups and downs give many teams pause.
But when healthy and at his peak, Moncada represents a real threat at the plate and the hot corner. He would also come at a relatively low cost as both player and club would be gambling on a healthy, bounce back season.
Chicago favors financial flexibility and securing Moncada's services could still leave plenty of room in the budget for a few more acquisitions before MLB Spring Training begins.
If all goes right for Moncada, the Cuban could represent a massive upgrade to the options the Cubs currently possess at the position.