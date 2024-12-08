Chicago Cubs Showing Interest in Two Intriguing Free Agent Relievers
The Chicago Cubs have a few different areas that they need to improve during the MLB offseason. With the Winter Meetings about to get underway, there is a good chance that quite a few moves will get done over the next week.
One area that the Cubs need to continue looking at ways to improve is in the bullpen.
So far this season, they have already made a few additions to improve their relief pitching.
Most notably, they pulled off a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for Eli Morgan. They have also signed Phil Bickford and Brooks Kriske, who could be bullpen options.
While a few moves have been made, Chicago might have interest in making at least one more addition.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has revealed two names to keep an eye on for the Cubs. He has reported that Chicago has shown interest in both Kirby Yates and Andrew Chafin.
Both pitchers are free agents who last played for the Texas Rangers.
"Righty reliever Kirby Yates and lefty reliever Andrew Chafin are on the Cubs’ radar. The Cubs have been particularly light on veteran left-handed bullpen arms in the past two seasons, with righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr., who's now with the Yankees, often facing dangerous left-handed hitters because of his reverse splits."
Chafin, of course, has had a previous stint with the Cubs. He was a fan favorite with the team and would be welcomed back with open arms.
During the 2024 MLB season, Chafin ended up appearing in 62 total games. He compiled a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.51 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 31 walks, and 56.1 innings pitched.
Yates, on the other hand, pitched in 61 games in 2024 with the Rangers. He ended up with a 7-2 record, a 1.17 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, 33 saves, two holds, and just one blown save.
Looking at the numbers, Yates would be the better target. He could immediately be plugged into Chicago's closer role and would be a major upgrade over what they currently have on the roster.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see just how aggressive the Cubs end up being. Adding either one of these two relievers would be a major help and would continue showing Chicago's effort to fix a big-time issue from the 2024 campaign.