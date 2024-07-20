Chicago Cubs Sign First-Round Pick to Full Slot Value Contract
The Chicago Cubs have signed their first-round pick, Cam Smith, to a full-slot value bonus contract, per MLB Pipeline.
The value of the deal is $5.070 million, which was the slot value for the No. 14 overall pick.
Smith, who was an infielder at Florida State, slashed .387/.488/.654 season with 16 home runs. He projects as a third baseman at the Major League level, which means direct competition with last year’s first round pick, Matt Shaw, who is currently working at third base at Double-A Tennessee.
Shaw was an All-ACC Freshman Team pick in 2023 when he batted .258. So he improved his batting average by more than 100 points.
He wasn’t the only Cubs signing reported by MLB Pipeline.
The Cubs also reportedly signed their 12th-round pick, Grand Canyon right-handed pitcher Daniel Avitia. He signed for a reported $150,000. A pitcher that relies on mixing his arsenal, MLB Pipeline reports that he tops the radar gun at 92 mph with his fastball, but can drop to an slider under 80 mph.
He was 2-3 last season for GCU. His best season was in 2023, when he went 7-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). He left the Lopes with a career record of 17-9 with a 4.10 ERA.
The Cubs drafted him in the 19th round out of high school three years ago. His brother, Daniel, is a catcher the Cubs’ system.
The Cubs’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft are below.
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Round 1: Cam Smith, Florida State, 3B, R/R
Round 2: Cole Mathis, College of Charleston, 3B, R/R
Round 3: Ronny Cruz, Miami Christian School (FL), SS, S/R
Round 4: Ty Southisene, Basic HS (NV), SS, R/R
Round 5: Ariel Armas, University of San Diego, C, R/R
Round 6: Ryan Gallagher, UC Santa Barbara, P, L/R
Round 7: Ivan Brethowr, UC Santa Barbara, OF, R/R
Round 8: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls State, 1B, L/R
Round 9: Brooks Caple, Lamar University, P, R/R
Round 10: Matt Halbach, UC San Diego, 3B, R/R
Round 11: Eli Lovich, Blue Valley West HS (KS), OF, L/L
Round 12: Daniel Avitia, Grand Canyon University, P, R/R
Round 13: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M, P, R/L
Round 14: Cameron Sisneros, East Tennessee State, 1B, L/L
Round 15: Hayden Frank, Lipscomb University, P, R/L
Round 16: Christian Gordon, VCU, P, R/L
Round 17: Ben Johnson, Georgia Southern, P, R/R
Round 18: Thomas Mangus, Navarro College (TX), P, R/R
Round 19: Owen Ayers, Marshall, C, S/R
Round 20: Brayden Risedorph, Indiana, P, R/R