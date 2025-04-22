Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Pitcher to Minor League Deal to Provide Depth
There's an old adage that an MLB team can never have enough pitching depth, and the Chicago Cubs made a move to add even more of it to their organization on Monday.
According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Cubs have agreed to a minor-league deal with right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon.
Solomon, a 28-year-old native of Washington D.C, has Major League experience on the mound.
In 2021, he worked six games for the Houston Astros, posting a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings of work, though his WHIP of 1.28 that year suggested he was not quite as brilliant as the ERA suggested.
He made it back to the Big Leagues in 2023 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he struggled to the tune of a 12.15 ERA across five appearances.
Injuries are beginning to pile up for Chicago and its pitching staff, as arms including Javier Assad, Ryan Brasier, Tyson Miller and Eli Morgan are currently on the injured list, joined by star starter Justin Steele, who will miss the remainder of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Solomon's presence in the Cubs' system will add another depth option if the situation worsens. According to Adams, Solomon will report to Triple-A Iowa.
The Triple-A level has been a struggle for Solomon throughout his career, as he has surrendered a 6.24 ERA in four seasons as a member of four different organizations.
His best showing came in 2021 with Houston's affiliate Round Rock, when he struck out 10.3 batters per nine innings pitched.