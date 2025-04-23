Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Veteran Infielder in Flurry of Roster Moves
The Chicago Cubs have made several major roster moves on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As first reported by Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs have signed versatile infielder Nicky Lopez to a one-year, Major League contract after releasing him earlier in the spring.
In a rather surprising corresponding move, the team designated Rule 5 selection Gage Workman for assignment.
Lopez originally signed a minor league deal with Chicago ahead of the spring, but the deal contained an opt-out and he requested and was granted his release when it became clear he would not break camp with the team.
He signed with the Los Angeles Angels but was designated for assignment when they brought Zach Neto back from the injured list.
In 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, Lopez slashed .241/.312/.294 while playing in 124 games.
He was actually extremely productive in the nine spring training games he played with the Cubs, slashing .450/.542/.550 and racking up nine hits in just 20 at-bats.
Workman on the other hand slashed .214/.267/.286 in nine games with the Chicago in 2025, collecting just three hits on the year.
Additionally to the Lopez deal and Workman DFA, the Cubs selected the contract of veteran trade acquisition this week with the Seattle Mariners, left-hander Drew Pomeranz.
Gavin Hollowell was also optioned after throwing two scoreless innings in last night's thrilling victory.
It was a busy afternoon for the front office and likely is only going to get busier over the next couple of weeks as Chicago tries to navigate the best combinations for both their lineup and bullpen.