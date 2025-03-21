Cubs Officially Grant Release To Former Highly-Regarded Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have made an eyebrow-raising roster move on Friday morning.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team has officially parted ways with infielder Nicky Lopez after he requested and was granted his release. Lopez had an opt-out in the minor league deal he signed with the Cubs in early February, and after not making the team's travel roster to Japan, he seemingly chose to use it.
Losing out in the battle to become a bench infielder for Chicago to guys like Jon Berti and Vidal Bruján, Lopez will now have the chance to pursue other opportunities as he searches for a role on a big league club.
Spending the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox organization, Lopez played 124 games and slashed .241/.312/.294. After rejecting an assignment at the conclusion of the dreadful White Sox season, he became a free agent.
Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft, he spent the first four-and-a-half years of his MLB career there before being sent to the Atlanta Braves in a trade.
Back in 2021, Lopez had a tremendous season at the plate for the Royals, albeit with limited power, but he finished with a .300/.365/.378 slash line.
When the Cubs brought him in, it felt like Lopez would have a real chance to push for a roster spot and serve as a depth piece in a worst-case scenario. But now he will choose to try his luck somewhere else after being granted his release.