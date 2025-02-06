Chicago Cubs Signing Former All-Star Would 'Push Them Over the Top'
With Spring Training right around the corner for the Chicago Cubs, the team has still been active trying to find ways to improve the roster.
It has been a busy offseason for the Cubs, who are hoping to accomplish some great things in 2025. For the past couple of years, Chicago has been good, but this year feels like it could be much different.
The acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros instantly made the Cubs a better team both on offense and defense. The talented outfielder is a true star, which is something that the team has been lacking.
In addition to Tucker in the lineup, there is a lot of young talent to get excited about. However, while there is a lot of young talent, they are currently taking a risk at third base by potentially starting someone with no Major League experience as of now.
For a team that appears to be in a win-now mindset, this is risky. However, there is still an excellent option available if they choose to pursue him.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Cubs would be making one more splash this offseason by signing star free agent Alex Bregman to help ensure that they don't regret not going all-in with Tucker under contract.
“They are all-in on winning right now, though, with their one year of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, and they would be kicking themselves later if they don't sign Bregman and Shaw's foray into the majors goes as poorly at Brett Baty's did. Purely a hunch, but Chicago having a little more desperation/need pushes them over the top."
With the additions of Tucker and Ryan Pressly already, Chicago might as well add another member from Houston at this point considering the success that those three have had together.
While the Cubs might be turning into the Astros of the North, Bregman is an excellent fit for them if they want to ensure that no loose ends are heading into the season.
In 2024, the talented slugger won his first gold glove and continued to deliver at the plate. He slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. Overall, he produced a very solid WAR of 4.1.
Even though the 30-year-old is an excellent player, there is a lot to like about top prospect Matt Shaw, who is slated to be the starter at the hot corner as of now. The young infielder has done all there is to do in the minors and certainly appears ready for the call-up.
Signing Bregman would block Shaw’s path to the Majors, creating somewhat of a waste of talent with him in the minors.
This is certainly a good problem for Chicago to have but it is also a tough decision. The team has been reluctant to spend money lately, but Bregman could make a lot of sense if the price is right.