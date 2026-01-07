Insider Reveals Reason Behind Cubs' Pursuit Of Bo Bichette And Alex Bregman

A quick look through the Chicago Cubs' current roster makes it clear that they're in pretty good shape when it comes to their starting lineup and defensive positions.

Chicago's outfield is loaded, as they have Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong (both of whom won a Gold Glove Award in 2025), and Seiya Suzuki manning the three starting spots, with top prospect Owen Caissie waiting in the wings.

In the infield, they have an elite duo up the middle with Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch is a budding superstar at first base, and Matt Shaw is serviceable at third base and could be poised for a breakout 2026 campaign.

The pitching staff isn't as solid, as there are some question marks in both the rotation and in the bullpen. Despite this, all indications are that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass are currently more focused on adding an impact infielder in free agency than they are on acquiring another quality arm.

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On January 3, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman published a post asserting that the Cubs are among a group of teams showing interest in signing Bo Bichette, who is one of the premier free agent infielders still available. It's also no secret that Chicago is pursuing Alex Bregman, who is the other best infielder on the market.

Given the Cubs' current roster construction, this interest seems to suggest that Chicago's brass isn't as content with their current infield as some might have believed.

Cubs’ Bo Bichette interest hints at desire for infield upgrade

This suggestion appeared to be confirmed by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, who conveyed in a January 7 article that the Cubs' "desire to upgrade at third base" is what's fueling their interest in signing Bichette or Bregman.

This is fascinating, as the prevailing opinion had been that the Cubs are content to let Matt Shaw continue to develop at the hot corner, and would seemingly stay patient through at least the next season if he still hadn't taken the leap in production they were hoping for.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) reacts to striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The article also noted that a potential signing of Bregman or Bichette could also cause Chicago to trade Nico Hoerner and move Shaw to second base, or keep Hoerner and turn Shaw into a "superutility" role.

The bottom line is that Chicago is clearly not completely content with their current infield, specifically at third base.

