Chicago Cubs Using Six-Man Rotation 'Is Not out of the Question'
The Chicago Cubs will head into Spring Training after a solid offseason of improvements.
After two straight years with 83 wins, the Cubs came into the winter as a team looking to improve. While many thought it would be via free agency, Chicago hasn’t even spent much so far to boost this roster.
A blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros to bring in Kyle Tucker instantly made it a good offseason for the Cubs. The addition of the slugger gives them a true star in 2025 and one of the most productive outfielders in the Majors.
While the addition of Tucker was important, the rest of the team will have to perform well if they are going to accomplish their goals of winning their division and making the playoffs.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about what the starting rotation could look like for Chicago heading into 2025. He highlighted their depth and the potential for a six-man rotation at some point.
“A six-man rotation is not out of the question with Javier Assad coming off a solid 2024 campaign, though he also has experience pitching out of the bullpen and could fill a long relief role.”
With the Cubs moving on from Kyle Hendricks, who held the rotation down last year, the staff is shaping up to be a strong one once again heading into 2025.
Last season, the emergence of Shota Imanaga was a huge boost.
In his rookie season, he totaled a 15-3 record, 2.91 ERA, and 3.1 WAR. Excluding Hendricks, the other four main pieces in the rotation all totaled ERAs under 4.00, which is very impressive.
They also added Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea in free agency. The signing of those two could result in a six-man rotation at times or perhaps will allow Javier Assad to move into a swing role out of the bullpen.
While Assad started and pitched well in 29 games last year, he only recorded 6 quality starts. With going deep into games being an issue last year, they might decide moving him back to the bullpen would be best.
Overall, the rotation is in a really good position heading into 2025 with both depth and front-end talent led by Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon.
With expectations being high coming into 2025, the Cubs will be leaning on the rotation once again, and with an improved lineup and bullpen, Chicago is a well-balanced team on all three fronts, making them a true threat to win the National League Central.