Chicago Cubs Slugger Seen as Next Cut Candidate Amid Salary Dump
The Chicago Cubs are red-hot in the month of August, continuing to stay in the hunt for a Wild Card spot after putting together an incredible comeback victory on Wednesday.
While this stretch of play might be looked upon as too little, too late, they are still putting pressure on those teams in front of them as they show no signs of slowing down.
The players on the field are clearly still fighting for their playoff lives, but because that outcome is unlikely right now, the front office has started positioning themselves to prepare for the offseason as the year comes to a close.
With that has come the patented salary dump teams on the outside looking in normally do as they start creating financial flexibility for the winter.
Drew Smyly was the first casualty of that when he was placed on outright waivers that will allow contending teams to sign the veteran left-hander for their own playoff push.
Because the Cubs are so close to the luxury tax threshold, it doesn't seem like this move will be the only one made by the front office to ensure they aren't taxed in a year where they might not make the postseason.
When looking at some other candidates who might also be placed on waivers, Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib thinks slugger Patrick Wisdom could be one of the next names to be released.
"Wisdom, making $2.725 million in 2024, is a potent power bat and, as we've seen lately, when he's placed in favorable matchups, he's a guy who can do real damage," he writes when weighing if others around the league will take a flyer on him.
It would make sense why Chicago would move off of him.
Beyond the potential salary they would save if he's claimed off waivers, there's just not a role for the 33-year-old on this team outside of platoon splits or being a pinch-hitter.
Wisdom has proven to be a home run threat in any ballpark, having hit 20-plus deep balls in three straight seasons with the Cubs from 2021-23, but his deteriorating defense turned him from an everyday player into a bench piece, something that doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Cubs to hold onto right now.
Chicago would need another team to claim him to help their salary situation.
That could pose some trouble considering the boom-or-bust nature the slugger presents with his high swing-and-miss rate, but prolific power when he connects.
Maybe a team looking for some pop off their bench is willing to take a chance on him at a prorated price, allowing the Cubs to start maneuvering their way under the luxury tax threshold like Jed Hoyer wants.
Whether that happens or not, keep an eye on Wisdom being the next player placed on waivers.