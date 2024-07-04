Chicago Cubs Slugger Wouldn't 'Be Worthy of a Top-100 Prospect' if Traded
At this point of the season, it'd be a miracle for the Chicago Cubs not to be sellers at the trade deadline. What was once viewed as a year that could end in winning the division, at the very least, has shortly turned into a disaster.
The Cubs have talent on their roster, but not nearly enough to compete with some of the other top teams around baseball. 12.0 games out of first place in the National League Central, that's about as good as over.
Despite how poorly they've played, they're only 5.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot. Being 5.5 games behind at the beginning of July is never a good thing, but it could be far worse.
Still, Chicago hasn't proven once to be a team capable of making a run where they can win 10 straight games. At this rate, they'd be lucky to win five out of 10.
Jed Hoyer told reporters last week that it's a reality that they could become sellers at the deadline, which a fan base never wants to hear. However, it's the reality of this horrible situation they've put themselves in.
"I don't think it's time for that full conversation, but it's just a reality that we have to play better in July," he told reporters. "We backed ourselves into a corner."
If they do become sellers, it's uncertain who they'll end up moving. There are pieces contending teams want, but the Cubs could also keep players under contract for the next few seasons and retool around them in the offseason.
One player who could be dealt is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, who has a player option in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, could opt out of his contract this winter and head to a different team.
Due to that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago move him to a contender for prospects.
However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report doesn't believe that he'd bring back a top-100 prospect, which causes questions about whether they should move him.
"To wit, his production in the last two months of 2023 was worth $13 million. If he were to replicate that this summer, he'd be more valuable than $9 million-ish he'll have left to collect on his $27.5 million salary.
"Such a gap wouldn't be so great as to be worthy of a top-100 prospect, but it would be enough for the Cubs to command a decent return for Bellinger. Maybe even more than decent, given that it's shaping up to be a seller's market."
If Bellinger doesn't go for the return they're looking for, perhaps keeping him is the better decision. On the other hand, if they know they're going to lose him in the offseason, getting anything back in return would be a much better solution than losing him for nothing in a few months.