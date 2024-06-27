Chicago Cubs Star Drops Brutal Quote About State of the Team
The Chicago Cubs have now dropped four straight games following their loss on Wednesday night to the San Francisco Giants.
While the four-game losing streak is disappointing enough, the Cubs have played even worse than that number shows. Over their last 32 games, Chicago is just 10-22.
Looking back that far brings forward an even worse reality. The Cubs have been one of the worst teams in baseball. They're quickly headed towards being dead in the water if they don't turn things around quickly.
Following their loss on Wednesay night, shorstop Nico Hoerner spoke out about the state of the team. The quote he gave was brutal, to say the least.
“Definitely would not have expected us to be at this point.”
Nothing has gone right for Chicago. Run production has been poor offensively and the bullpen has been completely unable to close out games. It has become a normal occurence for the Cubs to blow leads in the last two innings of the game.
Basically, Chicago has found ways to lose games. They have not been able to find ways to win them.
It's a simple statement, but the Cubs have had to work hard to figure out how to lose at the rate they have been. That has led to the question of Chicago potentially becoming sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month.
One of the biggest concerns surrounding the team is that there has been no spark or sign of passion. No one seems to be fired up about turning the season around.
Instead, the Cubs have looked like a dead team walking. Even when they are down by just a run, they look defeated. Fans are getting more and more frustrated by the day.
After firing David Ross and hiring Craig Counsell for big money, the team should not be worse. They didn't make a lot of changes to the roster, but the roster didn't get worse either. There are no excuses for what has been happening this season.
It will be interesting to see what the next few weeks have in store for Chicago. Should they be unable to start winning baseball games, Jed Hoyer should strongly consider tearing the roster apart and focusing on creating a winning team from scratch.
There is still time to turn the year around, but it needs to start very soon.