Chicago Cubs Star Outfield Prospect May Be Top Trade Chip at Deadline
Despite a disappointing weekend series against the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago Cubs are off to a fantastic start this season.
The Cubs have been able to live up to lofty expectations to start the year and now they need to start focusing on how to make this campaign a special one.
While winning the division is the first goal, Chicago must be thinking about trying to make the most out of the current roster.
With Kyle Tucker still just one a one-year deal, it would behoove the Cubs to do all they can to get the most out of him being on the team in case he departs in free agency.
Currently, while the offense is one of the best in the league and does not require help, the team could use some help in both their starting rotation and bullpen.
Even though they have had a ton of success this year, Chicago still has a lot of talent in their farm system that they could look to move in order to fill some holes.
Which Prospect Could They Move?
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote about the Cubs' best trade chip this summer being outfielder Owen Cassie.
“The outfielder boasts strong power potential with solid on-base ability. If the Cubs want to add an impact piece at the Deadline, teams might be enticed by Caissie as a near-MLB-ready change-of-scenery candidate," he wrote.
While there are a plethora of options the team might look to move, Caissie is certainly an appealing player to consider trading.
Currently, the outfield for Chicago is looking rather solid, but that could change depending on Tucker’s future.
Caissie is a former second-round pick of the Cubs back in 2020, and the 22-year-old has worked his way up to Triple-A, where he is performing well. So far this season, he has slashed .254/.357/.477 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 51 games.
Over the past two years, he has had a slugging percentage north of .450, showcasing his ability to hit for power.
As a Top-100 prospect in baseball, the young outfielder could be used to either help the starting rotation or the bullpen.
It isn’t often that a team has so many prospects in the Top 100, but Chicago has one of the best farm systems in baseball.
With an opportunity to win this campaign, moving some prospects to make a run at a World Series makes sense.
The Cubs have a good balance of veterans and youngsters currently, but they need to add a front-end starter if they are going to truly be considered a contender this year. Caissie could end up being the piece that helps them achieve that this summer.
