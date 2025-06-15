Chicago Cubs Starter Jameson Taillon's Strong Stretch Hints at Career Season
Jameson Taillon is a Chicago Cubs veteran as this point, in the midst of his ninth Major League season and his third with the Cubs.
This campaign has the potential to be his best yet.
So far this 2025 season he has an ERA of 3.48. If the season ended today, it wouldn't be the lowest of his career — but it would be close. He's had two complete seasons with an ERA below 3.50 — 3.20 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 and 3.27 with the Cubs last season.
But in his last seven games he has posted a 3.14 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and 34 strikeouts. He's chipping away at an ERA that was closer to 4.00 just a few weeks ago.
So far, his June has been his best stretch of the season. In three starts he is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. That included perhaps his best game of the season on June 7 against one of baseball's best teams, the Detroit Tigers.
Against Detroit he pitched seven innings. giving up one earned run while striking out five.
Taillon doesn't need to have a career season to be effective, but it would be helpful to the Cubs. The team is without left-hander Justin Steele for the season after Tommy John surgery. Another left-hander, Shota Imanaga, is on the path back to Chicago but needs at least one more rehab start after missing a month with a hamstring injury.
His steadiness is fulfilling the potential he showed when the Pirates made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. Chicago signed him on a four-year, $68 million deal that runs through the 2026 season.
He's won 10 or more games three times in his career, including last season with the Cubs when he went 12-8. In 14 starts this season he is 7-3. His career high is 14 with Pittsburgh in 2018.
Taillon is going to prove important to Chicago's success down the stretch and finding his groove now only makes the Cubs' ability to win the NL Central easier.
