Chicago Cubs Still Make Sense as Potential Fit For Three-Time All-Star
With the start of the regular season approaching in Japan for the Chicago Cubs, the offseason and spring training are quickly coming to a close for the team.
After winning 83 games for the second straight year in 2024, the Cubs went out and made numerous changes to their roster this winter.
Even though the team has the financial ability to spend more, they shockingly cut payroll this winter. However, that didn’t stop the team from improving in the trade market, and they are now the favorites in the National League Central.
While Chicago has made a lot of upgrades this winter, the window of opportunity feels small and the National League is going to be a gauntlet to try and reach the World Series this year.
With this in mind, the Cubs might have to do more if they are truly going to be contenders and beat the reigning champions.
One area that the team could look to upgrade is at starting pitcher. While the rotation was very good for Chicago in 2024, the overall depth and front-end capabilities can be questioned a bit.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote that the Cubs are among the teams that still make sense as a fit for starting pitcher Luis Castillo.
“Nonetheless, the Orioles kicked the tires on Castillo and still fit him on paper. The same can once again be said of the Cubs," he wrote.
Due to the struggles of the Seattle Mariners, Castillo’s name has been frequently mentioned this offseason. The veteran right-hander is a three-time All-Star and has been a good pitcher in his career.
At 32 years old, he should have plenty left in the tank, and he is coming off a strong campaign in 2024 with a 3.64 ERA.
As a multiple-time All-Star, the addition of Castillo would not only provide more depth to the rotation, it would give Chicago a proven front-end starter as well.
If they are going to upset a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting great starting pitching performances is going to be key.
While the trio of Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon is strong, adding the three-time All-Star gets them closer to being where they need to.
What makes trading for the right-hander trick is his contract. Currently, he has at least three years left on his deal at about $25 million per season. For a pitcher that is aging, that is slightly concerning. Also, he’s got a vesting option for 2028 if he reaches 180 innings pitched in 2027.
Since the Cubs have been hesitant to spend, this could be a potential hold-up if the Mariners aren’t willing to help pay for some of the deal.
Overall, Castillo would be a great addition to the rotation, but the price would have to be right.