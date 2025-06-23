Chicago Cubs Still Set NL Central Pace Despite Midseason Rough Patch
The month of June has been one of the roughest that the Chicago Cubs have seen this season.
While they are still on the positive side in the win-loss column at 10-9, the Cubs have won just two series. Both were against two of the worst teams in the National League — the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals.
After starting the year 3-2 in March, the Cubs went red hot. During April and May they posted a solid 33-17 combined. Eighteen of those wins came in May with two series wins against the Marlins, two series sweeps (Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies) and two more series wins against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.
June has been a bit of a different story. In a six game stretch at the beginning of the month, all away games, they went 2-4 losing both series to the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
The first series against Detroit, the Cubs were able to tie it up 1-1 going into their last game, but then were shut out in the final game, 4-0.
Same story happened with the Phillies. The two teams were even at 1-1 and then took a 7-2 loss to close out that stretch away from home.
At home they have been 6-4 this month, with a 4-6 recor on the road. The rest of the month is going to be away from Wrigley Field.
Chicago finished up its series with the Seattle Mariners by taking the loss and losing that series.
The Cubs will leave immediately to travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a four-game stretch and then head to Houston to take on a tough Astros team. At some point, left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga is expected to return to the rotation.
Chicago's month doesn’t get any easier to say the least and hopefully it can get over this rough patch as the Cubs approach the halfway mark on the year.
