Chicago Cubs' Close-Game Failures Lead to Postseason Miss
The Chicago Cubs team had the potential to make their way back into the postseason this year, but fell short.
As Bradford Doolittle of ESPN examined each team that missed the MLB playoffs to find the biggest reason that they failed. For the Cubs, their poor performance in close games was cited.
"The Jekyll and Hyde routine of the Chiacgo offense was perplexing, but simply put, if the Cubs had won more close games, they would be in wild-card position," said Doolitte. "Chicago needs more and better relievers, but in particular they need a true bullpen ace. For all his skill in running a pen, one thing Craig Counsell always had in Milwaukee was a high-leverage hammer at the back of it. He did not have that in Chicago this season. It's not the only reason just two teams suffered more one-run defeats than the Cubs, but it sure didn't help."
After the implosion and subsequent major injury to Adbert Alzolay, Chicago spent the entire season without an actual closer.
Batters have posted a .247/.336/.410 slashing line against the Cubs in save situations this year. They also tagged Chicago pitchers for a 4.47 ERA in those instances.
As a whole, the Cubs bullpen has finished in the bottom-10 for WAR and had the fourth-most losses charged to them.
Porter Hodge has broken out as a closing option in the latter half of the season.
After the chaos at the position this year, Chicago would likely prefer to not rely on a second-year player to keep his performance consistent for the next campaign.
The cream of the crop in the upcoming closer class would be flamethrower San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott.
Scott broke out last year with the Miami Marlins and has improved even more this season as he made his first career All-Star game.
He hasn't been exactly as shut down since arriving to the Padres at the deadline, but still profiles as an elite closer that has stuff worth drooling over out of the pen as he throws hard, but doesn't get hit hard.
Some other names to watch would be Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen and Clay Holmes. While they might not be as exciting as a player like Scott, they would still be a massive upgrade over what the club got out of the bullpen this season.
Another key closer could be just what they need to finally find themselves back in the postseason.