Chicago Cubs Target Coached by Counsell Lands $150 Million in Latest Prediction
Reports indicate that the Chicago Cubs want to improve their lineup this winter. After struggling offensively in 2024, the Cubs' doing so would be a wise decision.
There are plenty of ways for them to improve on that side of the baseball, too, as multiple free agents on the market could come in and arguably be the best hitters on the team.
That's not a knock on the current lineup, and despite how poorly they've played over the past 18 months, there are some talented hitters. Instead, it just goes to show how good some of these available guys are.
Speaking of high-end hitters, Willy Adames is at the top of that list. The right-handed slugger also has a history with Craig Counsell, which is perhaps the biggest reason why Chicago needs to be in the mix for him.
He's expected to have a heavy interest in free agency, further proving how good he is.
Adames was the second-best shortstop in Major League Baseball this past year. If it weren't for Francisco Lindor, there's a good chance he'd have been the best by a wide margin. As he heads into free agency, he'll be compensated handsomely because of that.
The Cubs have the money to spend, and in the latest prediction from Tim Britton of The Athletic, it's a deal Chicago could pay.
He predicted Adames would land a six-year, $150 million deal.
"Adames leveled up in 2024, setting new career highs in homers (32), RBIs (112) and wins above replacement (4.8, according to FanGraphs). And the shortstop is hitting free agency going into his age-29 season, a year younger than many of his peers. The downside in 2024 came with the glove, where Adames was rated below average at short by defensive runs saved. (By outs above average, Adames went from second among shortstops in 2023 to 12th.) And a position switch, maybe sooner rather than later, will have to be baked into any long-term deal here."
As Britton touched on, his defense has been an issue at times. However, when a hitter does what he does, that typically offsets any worries about him on the other side of the baseball.
Adames is good enough offensively that they could deal with a few errors here and there at shortstop. He's also willing to move positions, which could potentially help him as a defender, and the Cubs find a place for him to play.
For $150 million, he's worth a look.