Chicago Cubs Target Might Have Smaller Market Than Initially Expected
The Chicago Cubs seem to have their long-term option at shortstop with Dansby Swanson.
Unfortunately, he hasn't been the player he was expected to be after they signed him, but that's part of the game.
The contract is still very young, and while many have called it the worst in the National League Central and one of the worst in Major League Baseball, it's a bit too early to press the panic button just yet.
He has to be better moving forward, but his career suggests he will.
However, that doesn't mean the Cubs can't be aggressive and look to upgrade around him. If they want to move Swanson to second base or upgrade third base, they have a clear option in Willy Adames.
A move to second doesn't seem likely for Swanson since he's never played that position at the big league level before and he's one season removed from winning a Gold Glove Award, so it could actually be the potential incoming infielder who changes his.
David Schoenfield of ESPN highlighted Adames's willingness to move from shortstop to third base, which could give a team flexibility, but he added that not many contending teams are in a position to do so.
"What's interesting is that the list of contending teams with both a possible opening at shortstop and a big enough checkbook is a pretty short one. The Atlanta Braves could use an upgrade on Orlando Arcia, but they historically give big contracts only when extending their own players. The Dodgers are a possible fit, but they did pick up Miguel Rojas' option and have Tommy Edman, too. San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is a free agent, but they are more likely to reunite with him than sign Adames."
Chicago isn't ideal either because they traded for Isaac Paredes, but this is one of those situations where they might need to focus on the offensive player instead of who they're getting on the defensive side of the baseball.
Adames is an elite hitter, and if he could be had for a price they're comfortable paying, it's up to the coaching staff to figure out what positions everyone will play.
With a few of those teams out of the picture, this should give the Cubs a straightforward path to land him.
If they're all out of the picture, Adames needs to be playing in Wrigley Field come 2025.