Chicago Cubs Tied for Most Prospects in Latest Top 100 Update
The Chicago Cubs have begun to build their farm system over the years, and at the top, that has resulted in them sneakily becoming one of the deepest in the league.
They were well represented in the first Top 100 prospects ranking update of the offseason from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
While the Cubs don't have any players in the top 30, they are tied with the Seattle Mariners for the most prospects on the list with six.
Shortstop Jefferson Rojas and outfielder Kevin Alcantara were both listed in the "next 50" section, so while they didn't crack the Top 100 this time, they are players to watch for the next update.
3B Cam Smith - No. 83
Smith was the top draft pick of Chicago last year and his game has translated quicker than anyone expected.
By the end of his 32 game professional debut, he had already made it to Double-A after going on a historic home run stretch. He finished with a .313/.296/.609 slash line, seven home runs and 24 RBI.
2B/OF James Triantos - No. 74
Triantos is another player who developed quickly, except he did it out of high school. The 21-year-old made it to Triple-A last season and isn't out of the question to make the jump to MLB play soon.
He posted a .300/.346/.427 slash line this past year. While he doesn't have great home run power, his 47 stolen bases more than make up for it.
OF Owen Caissie - No. 44
Caissie had a great season at Triple-A with a .278/.375/.473 slash line, 10 home runs and 75 RBI.
His name gets brought up in trade talks, but it might be smart to keep him around once Cody Bellinger actually leaves.
C Moises Ballesteros - No. 41
Ballesteros cannot develop quick enough for Chicago given their dire situation at catcher.
His bat looks nearly MLB ready, but he is still coming along defensively, which is a big reason why he hasn't made the jump.
They will likely give him a shot at some point in 2025, but there is no reason to rush the player unless they feel he is ready at just 21 years old.
3B Matt Shaw - No. 36
Shaw is likely the next Cubs prospect to make his MLB debut, and some even thought it might happen down the stretch last year.
He is coming off of a 20/20 campaign in the minors with a .284/.379/.488 slash line. That speed-power combo is hard to find, so if he can put it together defensively at third, he'll become a five-tool player.
RHP Cade Horton - No. 34
Horton missed a lot of this season with a shoulder injury, and even when he did play, he wasn't his normal, dominant self.
His impressive fastball-slider combo still has a lot of people excited about him, though, and he seems to be part of Chicago's plans in the rotation going forward.