Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Brutally Calls Out Catcher Play
Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs suffered yet another loss on Friday night, falling to the division rival Cincinnati Reds by a final score of 3-2.
With the loss, the Cubs are now just 31-33. Cincinnati also tied them in the standings in the NL Central. It's yet another loss in what has become a concerning normal occurence lately.
One of the big issues for Chicago has been their lack of offensive production. The catcher position, in particular, has been horrible.
In a recent quote, Counsell had a brutal call out for the catchers on the roster. He clearly is not happy with what is being produced from the position.
“Frankly, our catchers’ offense has been a struggle. We’re going to need to have better offense from our catchers to have a good offense. To have spots in your lineup that aren’t producing stops rallies.”
Speaking specifically of veteran catcher Yan Gomes, Counsell was very adamant about the team needing to get him going at the plate.
“We gotta get him going. I think the swing decisions he’s struggled with so far. The consistency of the playing time may contribute to that a little bit. But it’s also a job that you gotta be able to do.”
Next up, Counsell opened up a bit about backup catcher Miguel Amaya. He has had some flashes of potential, but the overwhelming majority of his career has been disappointing.
“Miggy’s gone through a couple different phases here. He’s gone through an unlucky phase, a chasing phase, missing pitches to hit. We’ve seen a couple long at-bats with just a bunch of foul balls. There’s some pitches to hit in those cases and just not squaring them up. That’s all led to some difficulties. We’re just going to keep going. Big league at-bats for Miguel are a great teacher right now. At his experience level, he will improve.”
With the trade deadline right around the corner, the Cubs need to figure out what they have at the catcher position. A trade for an upgrade could make sense.
One option that we've already discussed here at Inside the Cubs is a trade for Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen.
Jed Hoyer and Counsell will need to decide if the two catchers they have can turn things around. If they can't, then Chicago needs to make a move.
Hopefully, Gomes and Amaya will be able to start producing at the plate. However, that hasn't happened yet this season and no one is holding their breath. It remains to be seen, but the Cubs could very well prioritize adding an upgrade at catcher.