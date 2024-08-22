Inside The Cubs

Recently Released Chicago Cubs Pitcher Reuniting with Former Team

A recently released Chicago Cubs pitcher has now found a home with a new team.

Jun 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Neris (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park
Jun 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Neris (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
It didn't take long for one of the recently released Chicago Cubs pitchers to find a new home.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, there was a shocking report that revealed the Cubs were moving on from their high-profile offseason acquisition Hector Neris when they suddenly designated him for assignment and immediately released him.

After signing him for $9 million with a club option that could have turned into a player one if thresholds were met, Chicago decided they were comfortable letting go of the past World Series winner and closer for their team.

Neris will now have an opportunity to pitch for a contender after it was reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston that the star right-hander is reuniting with his former team, the Houston Astros, as the perennial American League contenders look to win yet another division title.

The Cubs were able to land the veteran reliever in free agency after he put up an incredible season with the Astros in 2023. He posted a ridiculous 1.71 ERA and 246 ERA+ across his 71 outings and 68.1 innings pitched.

Chicago was hoping he would be able to provide that type of stability for their bullpen after they watched their relief staff blow countless games coming down the stretch last year that cost them a spot in the playoffs.

Instead, Neris was shaky.

Even though his raw numbers looked fine with an ERA+ that is seven points above the league average, his lack of command was a real issue with his K/BB rate the lowest of his career (1.77).

So, the Cubs decided to move on.

Now, Neris will have the chance to win another World Series title coming out of the bullpen for Houston while Chicago is sitting at home watching the playoffs.

