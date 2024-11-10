Chicago Cubs Top Free Agent Target Lands Surprisingly Cheap Deal in Prediction
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been interested in landing a few of the top hitters on the market this winter, and among the players they've been linked to includes Teoscar Hernandez.
The veteran, who's the definition of a professional hitter, would be the perfect candidate to fix some of the Cubs' offensive struggles.
Adding one bat would require more work from the front office, but it would be a step in the right direction.
The issue, however, is that Hernandez could be looking at a somewhat sizeable deal. He just had the best year of his career and should be compensated fairly because of that.
Still, for Chicago, there wouldn't be a reason not to pay him and secure him to a long-term deal. They need as many good hitters as possible, and he fits that description.
Perhaps the best part about Hernandez is that his recent contract prediction is much lower than market value. Tim Britton of The Athletic predicted he'd land a three-year, $69 million deal, giving the Cubs flexibility to sign others.
"Unsatisfied with the lukewarm multi-year deals he was offered last winter, Hernández signed a one-year pact with the Dodgers and delivered one of the best seasons of his career. He won the Home Run Derby, came through with a couple clutch postseason knocks, came within an RBI of a 30/100 season, cut down his strikeouts and upped his walks and thus his on-base percentage. Hernández is never going to be confused with a contact hitter or an above-average defender in the corner outfield. But he’s not necessarily a liability with the glove, and his prodigious power helps mitigate his tendency to strike out. He may not be a star, but he's a useful middle-of-the-order presence for a championship club."
If Hernandez is looking at less than $70 million in free agency, the list of suitors for the slugger would be much higher than some initially expected.
There would even be a likely scenario where non-contending teams might look to grab him off the market, since that's a low price for his production.
If Chicago could get him for this price, it'd be a disappointment to see him play for a different club in 2025. Sure, he might want to play for a team that's in a better position to win a ring, but the Cubs could get there with the right pieces.
This is an excellent prediction for Chicago, and hopefully, it comes true.