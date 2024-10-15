Ideal Chicago Cubs Offseason Target Might Have 'Priced Himself Out'
The Chicago Cubs have seen the benefits of signing players to one-year prove-it contracts. That was the case with Cody Bellinger in 2023, and as a result, the left-handed slugger had a bounce-back campaign that revived his career.
They didn't take a similar risk last offseason with right-handed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, and there's a good chance the Cubs regret that decision.
During his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's been one of the important players on their roster, hitting right in the middle of their lineup and producing at an elite level.
Hernandez would be an ideal solution to some of Chicago's issues on the offensive side of the baseball. While his free agency didn't go as planned last winter, he currently owns a 137 OPS+ and has a 121 OPS+ throughout his career.
Factor that in with the 33 home runs he hit in 2024, and there might not be many better options for the Cubs in free agency.
However, after putting together a career year, there's a good chance he might've priced himself out of Chicago.
Jordan Campbell of FanSided believes that's the case, making a good argument as to why.
"The Cubs were never part of the Hernández conversation last offseason given their preference to bring back Cody Bellinger to an outfield group that already included Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. After his season with the Dodgers, Hernández is the type of impact bat that the Cubs need to add to their starting lineup this offseason. The concern with that need that the Cubs have is that the team may be inclined to not fully address the offense, with the hope that Owen Caissie can be part of the solution. If that is the case, the Cubs will likely steer clear of the contract demands that Hernández will rightfully have."
It's tough to disagree, as Hernandez is likely looking at a multi-year contract for nearly $100 million. There's even a chance he could be looking at more than that, as every contending team could use his bat.
If he gets to free agency without signing a deal instantly, the Cubs should reach out. There's never any risk in giving things a try.
However, the Dodgers have proven they're willing to spend money on players who could help them win a World Series. With Hernandez producing, it feels safe to say he should expect a big contract from Los Angeles.