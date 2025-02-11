Chicago Cubs Lack of Pitching Prospects Has Not Hurt Farm System Ranking
The Chicago Cubs are set up well to make a push for the National League Central division title in 2025.
While ownership hasn’t quite loosened the restraints on the budget as much as fans had hoped, they have to be encouraged by the moves that were made.
Acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly in separate deals from the Houston Astros addressed arguably their two biggest weaknesses. Depth additions were made with Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea for the starting rotation, Carson Kelly at catcher and Eli Morgan in a trade to bolster the bullpen.
Those transactions, combined with the lack of improvements by their division rivals, should have the Cubs in the driver’s seat.
But, this shouldn’t be a one-off for the franchise.
Pieces are in place for sustained winning to occur.
If Chicago can lock Tucker into a long-term deal, they also have an impressive group of prospects who are knocking on the door of the Major Leagues that can be the long-term foundation of the franchise alongside the star outfielder.
As shared by Keith Law of The Athletic, the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in baseball as more high-end talent will be on the way soon.
“The Cubs have four guys on the top 100 and two on the just-missed list, with some intriguing bats right behind them — but Chicago, like a couple of the teams ahead of them, is also light on the pitching side,” he wrote.
The lack of pitching is certainly a concern, as Cade Horton is the only starter with better than 50/50 odds to make the Major Leagues in their entire system.
However, their incredible hitting talent is more than capable of buoying the system, with Matt Shaw leading the way.
Not currently on the 40-man roster, he is widely expected to earn the starting third baseman’s job on Opening Day, replacing Isaac Paredes who was part of the trade package to land Tucker.
Next up after that could be outfielder Kevin Alcantara, who has immense talent but just needs a little more development before being MLB-ready.
There is a long-term answer behind the plate in Moises Ballesteros, who is No. 46 in Law’s top 110; Alcantara is No. 33.
Just missing Law’s top 100 rankings were outfielder Owen Caissie and shortstop Jefferson Rojas.
Those five, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch and hopefully Tucker, can make up the foundation of the Major League lineup for years to come.
Having that kind of depth as even more intriguing bats emerge beyond those five in or just outside the top 100, also provides the front office with some flexibility since they can also build strong trade packages to address their pitching weakness.