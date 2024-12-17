Chicago Cubs Trade Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees in Latest Blockbuster Deal
There hasn't been a more active team in Major League Baseball this offseason then the Chicago Cubs.
After they did a great job early on of adding necessary pieces to upgrade their roster, they made a high-profile move of their own when acquiring Kyle Tucker in a huge trade with the Houston Astros that will give themselves a good chance of contending for a playoff spot.
But with an already full outfield that featured Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger, the writing was on the wall that Jed Hoyer and his front office would begin to aggressively shop the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year winner once again.
After searching for trade partners for Bellinger throughout the winter, they finally were able to get a deal done.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Chicago will be sending the star slugger and cash to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed reliever Cody Poteet. Joel Sherman of The New York Post says it's $5 million the Cubs are sending.
This always seemed like a natural fit.
Not only did his father, Clay, win two World Series title with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000, but after they lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets and then couldn't land Tucker in a trade of their own, pivoting to bringing in Bellinger was the next likely move.
His left-handed swing will fit perfectly with the short right field porch that New York has, and with his defensive versatility to play in the outfield and at first base, he covers two clear needs they were searching for in the offseason.
As for the Cubs, they accomplished their goal of getting his $27.5 million contract of their books, even though they had to send $5 million to get it done.
When Bellinger opted into his player option, there were some reports that Chicago was disappointed that happened since it limited what they were able to do financially in free agency.
With that money now cleared, they can potentially go after another starting pitcher or continue adding pieces to their bullpen and lineup.
Bringing back Poteet is a cherry on top.
He's posted a 3.80 ERA across his 24 Major League outings that include 13 starts, so he is now another pitching option the Cubs now have for 2025 and beyond.