Chicago Cubs Trade Promising Outfielder to New York Mets for Underwhelming Return
When the Chicago Cubs signed Justin Turner to a one-year, $6 million deal last week, it was inevitable that they'd have to move on from someone to clear a roster spot for the 40-year-old former All-Star.
The Cubs settled on outfielder Alexander Canario, designating him for assignment last week.
On Monday night, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that Chicago is trading the 24-year-old outfielder to the New York Mets for cash considerations, marking the end of Canario's Cubs tenure after just two seasons.
Unfortunately for Canario, he never got much of a chance to show off his skills for Chicago.
Perhaps that's why Jed Hoyer wasn't able to fetch a prospect in return, settling for cash instead.
This is now the second time Canario has been traded.
He originally signed with the San Francisco Giants organization as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, but never played for the Giants in the Major Leagues.
That's because he was sent to the Cubs along with pitching prospect Caleb Kilian in a 2021 trade deadline deal for former NL MVP and World Series hero Kris Bryant.
Unfortunately, the blockbuster trade didn't work out for either side.
Bryant played just 51 games for San Francisco before signing a massive contract with the Colorado Rockies, while Canario and Kilian have been fringe players for Chicago.
Canario appeared in just 21 games in his two seasons with the Cubs, but hit well in limited action. He batted .286/.333/.524 with two home runs, eight RBI and a stolen base in 45 plate appearances, showing considerable promise.
However, he wasn't able to find regular at-bats in a crowded outfield that already featured Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Mike Tauchman.
Canario will likely be relegated to a bench role with the Mets or be sent to the minor leagues at first, but perhaps someday he'll get an extended opportunity to show what he's capable of.