Chicago Cubs Urged to Make Tough Decision on Jameson Taillon’s Future
The Chicago Cubs have been linked in a ton of rumors throughout the early stage of the MLB offseason. With the Winter Meetings about to get underway, things could heat up in the very near future.
Over the last few weeks, the Cubs have been heavily linked to quite a few high-level starting pitchers.
They have already signed Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal, but the rumors surrounding names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Walker Buehler have not ceased to swirl.
With that in mind, if Chicago does make a move for a top-notch pitcher, they would like look to move on from someone currently on their roster.
Before any of that, one writer has urged the Cubs to make a move with one of their current starters.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided recently suggested that Chicago could move on from veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon.
"The most obvious answer here is Taillon, who's set to be paid $18 million in 2025 and $18 million in 2026. The Cubs could likely move Taillon to another contender in exchange for big-league-ready talent. If they were willing to attach prospects and money to him, they could take a shot at some top trade targets on the market this winter. While it's not a guarantee he's moved, the idea makes a lot of sense. The only issue here is that Chicago may not find an offseason suitor for their starting pitcher. If they do, they should move him."
Taillon was a hot name ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The Cubs opted not to move him at that point in time, but they could reconsider this offseason.
During the 2024 season with Chicago, Taillon ended up making 28 starts. He compiled a 12-8 record in those starts to go along with a 3.27 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 165.1 innings pitched.
After putting up those numbers, it seems like the 33-year-old starting pitcher would attract some interest on the trade market. There are plenty of teams around the league who could use rotation help.
Of course, this is only a suggestion. Nothing has connected the Cubs to shopping Taillon in trade discussions.
They could opt to go that route, but for now this is just a scenario to keep in mind that could make sense if Chicago wants to shed some salary or pursue some offensive help.