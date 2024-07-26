Chicago Cubs Urged to Pursue Trade for One of These Young Power Bats
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are focused on winning in the future. Those remarks were made by Hoyer just a few short days ago. Barring an unforeseen turnaround, he stated that the Cubs would focus on the future and trying to be a contender.
Since those remarks, Chicago has not had any kind of turnaround. They are still losing and headed towards being a potential seller at the deadline.
Assuming that path remains the case, the Cubs should be focused on trading away aging veterans and bringing in players that can help get them back on track starting next season.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN has shared what one opposing executive believes Chicago should do. That would be to pursue a young power bat that could become the centerpiece of the lineup long-term.
"Packaging a major league player or two for a top home run-hitting prospect," the executive stated.
Along with that comment came two possible options that the Cubs should consider pursuing. It would require the team to move on from Jameson Taillon and possibly reliever Mark Leiter Jr. as well.
"Center a package around Jameson Taillon and/or reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees for Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones."
Either one of those prospects would be a massive addition for Chicago. Both players are elite talents at the plate and could be the legitimate superstar down the road that the Cubs need in their lineup.
Jones has played in 78 games at the Double-A level this season, batting .240/.323/.409 to go along with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. He has also stolen 19 bases and only been caught four times. The center fielder would be a big-time piece for the future.
Dominguez is one of the top young names in baseball. He has only played in 23 minor league games this season, hitting six home runs and chipping in 13 RBI. In addition to those numbers he has hit .356/.404/.609.
Ideally, Hoyer and Chicago would be able to land Dominguez out of those two prospects. Jones would be a great pickup, but Dominguez is already ready or almost ready to play in the majors.
This would be a bold strategy for the Cubs. However, it could also be the smartest move they could make.
Whether or not the New York Yankees would be open to trading either of those players for a package featuring Taillon or Taillon and Leiter remains to be seen.
Chicago can always hope for this kind of outcome at the trade deadline.